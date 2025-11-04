Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in SLB Limited $SLB

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SLB were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. SLB’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius started coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

