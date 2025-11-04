Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.25. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

