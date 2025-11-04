Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,970,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,810,000 after buying an additional 146,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,403,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,747,000 after buying an additional 391,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,245 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of SYY opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.