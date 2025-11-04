Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $427.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $432.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,624.78. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total value of $19,631,243.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,759,218.50. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $471.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price objective on RBC Bearings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

