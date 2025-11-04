Atria Investments Inc Purchases 16,765 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 368.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

