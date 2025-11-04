Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

