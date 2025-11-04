Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $2,319,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $477.00 to $443.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $403.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $392.89 and a twelve month high of $500.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.42 and a 200 day moving average of $454.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

