Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Labcorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,209.08. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $258.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $293.72. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.