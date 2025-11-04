Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,183 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $181.46 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

