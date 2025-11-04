Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 145,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

