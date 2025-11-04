AutoNation, Inc. $AN Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $198.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.45. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

