Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,077 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 998.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 35.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,187,000 after acquiring an additional 438,291 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,088,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,118,000 after acquiring an additional 417,667 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $26,211,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $26,223,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.The firm had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

