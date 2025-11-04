Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3,843.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Biogen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $151.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.01. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $179.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $217.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

