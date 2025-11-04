Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

