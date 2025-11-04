Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

