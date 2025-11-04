Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 42,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

