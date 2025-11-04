Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Reduced by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,748,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 1.9%
Broadcom stock opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.47.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
