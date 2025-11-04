Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Reduced by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,748,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.47.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

