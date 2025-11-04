Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 399 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.67, for a total value of $12,181,113.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total value of $2,042,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,227.17. This represents a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,456 shares of company stock worth $93,504,754. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:META opened at $637.71 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $735.97 and its 200-day moving average is $700.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.