Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 183 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Carrera Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,777,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,009,000 after acquiring an additional 56,033 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. KGI Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $850.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

