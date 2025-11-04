Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.