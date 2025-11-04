Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.6250.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $559,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,850.68. This represents a 40.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Certara by 45.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,532,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,335,000 after buying an additional 4,244,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Certara by 1,430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,512,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,460,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Certara by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,899,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

