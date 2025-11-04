Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $977.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $811.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.75. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,020.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $28,966,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.