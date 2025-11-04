Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Director Darcy Anderson Sells 4,000 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,755.20. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE FIX opened at $977.58 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,020.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $811.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.20.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

