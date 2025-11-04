Comparing FB Bancorp (FBLA) & Its Rivals

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) is one of 87 public companies in the “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FB Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FB Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FB Bancorp $85.90 million -$6.21 million 135.44 FB Bancorp Competitors $615.11 million $154.64 million 13.95

FB Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FB Bancorp. FB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of FB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Bancorp -5.40% -1.62% -0.37% FB Bancorp Competitors 16.47% 9.97% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FB Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 FB Bancorp Competitors 458 2394 2147 111 2.37

As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies have a potential upside of 18.82%. Given FB Bancorp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FB Bancorp competitors beat FB Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

FB Bancorp Company Profile

FB Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc. is based in New Orleans.

