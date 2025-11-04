Comparing Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Journey Medical has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Journey Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Journey Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Journey Medical -15.49% -48.69% -11.26% Ocular Therapeutix -382.51% -71.92% -49.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Journey Medical and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Journey Medical and Ocular Therapeutix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Journey Medical 1 1 3 0 2.40 Ocular Therapeutix 1 1 12 0 2.79

Journey Medical presently has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.80%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.73%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Journey Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Journey Medical and Ocular Therapeutix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Journey Medical $56.13 million 3.99 -$14.67 million ($0.38) -22.42 Ocular Therapeutix $56.66 million 35.04 -$193.51 million ($1.28) -8.91

Journey Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocular Therapeutix. Journey Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocular Therapeutix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Journey Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Journey Medical

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. It also offers Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea; Exelderm cream and solution an antifungal intended for topical use; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; and Luxamend, a water-based emulsion formulated to provide a moist healing environment for superficial wounds; minor cuts or scrapes; dermal ulcers; donor sites; first- and second-degree burns, including sunburns; and radiation dermatitis. In addition, the company sells sulconazole nitrate cream and solution indicated for the treatment of tinea cruris, tinea corporis, and tinea versicolor; and doxycycline hyclate tablets, as an adjunctive therapy for severe acne. The company was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and changed its name to Journey Medical Corporation. Journey Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Journey Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is developing AXPAXLI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 3 trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; PAXTRAVA, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. In addition, the company offers modulator for intermediate and late dry age-related macular degeneration; and gene delivery for inherited retinal degenerations and protein biofactory indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

