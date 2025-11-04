Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.92. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $245.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

