ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) and Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN pays out 205.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Virtu Financial pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtu Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN 0 0 0 0 0.00 Virtu Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and Virtu Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN N/A N/A N/A $0.78 216.32 Virtu Financial $3.50 billion 1.53 $276.42 million $4.62 7.58

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN. Virtu Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 12.09% 41.04% 3.57%

Summary

Virtu Financial beats ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer. they also have concessions in john lewis stores nationwide and in david jones, australia. in 2011 hotel chocolat opened a boutique hotel in the grounds of rabot estate on saint lucia, which is also home to boucan restaurant and its pioneering menu of ‘cacao cuisine’. in 2013 hotel chocolat opened two cocoa cuisine restaurants inspired by boucan – rabot 1745 in london’s borough market and roast+conch in leeds. both restaurants reconnect the world of cocoa growing with the luxury of eating it. rec

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company’s solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.