Core Scientific (CORZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Core Scientific to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $119.0370 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.18 million.

Core Scientific stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68 and a beta of 6.59. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 61.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 12.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

