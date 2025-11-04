Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.3947.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Arete started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Core Scientific Stock Up 6.3%

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68 and a beta of 6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 96.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Scientific by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

