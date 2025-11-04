Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
Several research firms have commented on CPNG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Arete started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
