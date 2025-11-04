Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Crane NXT Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crane NXT by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,584,000 after acquiring an additional 512,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 2,449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 13.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after buying an additional 161,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after buying an additional 175,771 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXT stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.