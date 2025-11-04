Critical Comparison: Pinnacle Bankshares (PPBN) & Its Rivals

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bankshares $55.62 million $9.18 million 8.11 Pinnacle Bankshares Competitors $615.11 million $154.64 million 13.95

Pinnacle Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares. Pinnacle Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pinnacle Bankshares pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 24.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.8% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bankshares 18.14% 13.19% 1.03% Pinnacle Bankshares Competitors 16.47% 9.97% 1.05%

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinnacle Bankshares competitors beat Pinnacle Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Its loan products include residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. The company also provides credit cards; insurance products, including property and casualty, life, and health; investment and annuity products; and overdraft protection, merchant bankcard processing, cash management, remote deposit capture, night drop, safe deposit boxes, and notary services, as well as telephone, mobile, and online banking services. It operates branches in Amherst County, Bedford County, Campbell County, Pittsylvania County; and the city of Danville, Lynchburg and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

