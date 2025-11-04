Critical Survey: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) and Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Kolibri Global Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 5.31% 1.37% 0.51% Kolibri Global Energy 33.40% 9.54% 7.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clearway Energy and Kolibri Global Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56 Kolibri Global Energy 1 1 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus target price of $36.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. Kolibri Global Energy has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.43%. Given Kolibri Global Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kolibri Global Energy is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and Kolibri Global Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.37 billion 4.80 $88.00 million $0.65 50.07 Kolibri Global Energy $58.52 million 2.56 $18.11 million $0.54 7.85

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kolibri Global Energy. Kolibri Global Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Kolibri Global Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About Kolibri Global Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

