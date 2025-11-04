Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Major Shareholder Price Rowe Associates Inc /M Sells 39,558 Shares of Stock

Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Price Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $2,707,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,753,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,371,462.10. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dayforce Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE DAY opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.22 million. Dayforce had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Dayforce’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the third quarter valued at $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Dayforce by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dayforce by 701.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.