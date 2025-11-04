DDD Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

DDD Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,854,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,321,515,000 after buying an additional 63,291 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.3% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total transaction of $390,807.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,900,268. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 121,456 shares of company stock valued at $93,504,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $637.71 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $735.97 and its 200 day moving average is $700.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

