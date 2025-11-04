Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Docebo stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.19 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.45. Docebo has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Docebo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

