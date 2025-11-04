Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.70.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Docebo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
