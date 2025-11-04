Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $244,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,205.40. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,241.60. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,400 shares of company stock worth $7,359,462. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ EA opened at $199.89 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

