EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $674.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.20. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

