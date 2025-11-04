Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.00.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 116.0%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total transaction of C$7,067,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,527,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,167,793,986.98. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. Also, insider La Mancha Investments S.Ï¿½ R.L. sold 215,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total value of C$7,067,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,527,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,167,793,986.98. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 2,154,654 shares of company stock valued at $79,511,688 over the last ninety days. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
