Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $58.98 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 91.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 425.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

