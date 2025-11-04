Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $5,953,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,932,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,718,000 after buying an additional 205,531 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Wall Street Zen raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $247.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.12. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $252.52.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $700,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,741.52. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total transaction of $2,060,344.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 159,931 shares in the company, valued at $37,444,645.03. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.