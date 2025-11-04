Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Ferrari stock opened at $391.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $372.31 and a one year high of $519.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $554.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

