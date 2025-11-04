First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Solar were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Solar alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $114,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of First Solar by 16,857.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Solar by 32.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $306,909,000 after acquiring an additional 592,444 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in First Solar by 22,107.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 512,556 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $64,802,000 after acquiring an additional 510,248 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP increased its position in First Solar by 59.4% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.23.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average of $184.75. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $275.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.