FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) vs. BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Financial Analysis

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) and FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 15.39% 8.30% 0.87% FirstSun Capital Bancorp 15.94% 9.12% 1.18%

Volatility & Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 0.00 FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BNCCORP and FirstSun Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.79%. Given FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstSun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and FirstSun Capital Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $52.44 million 2.11 $7.93 million $2.50 12.50 FirstSun Capital Bancorp $549.33 million 1.69 $75.63 million $3.16 10.59

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. FirstSun Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstSun Capital Bancorp beats BNCCORP on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

