Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,700,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $665,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $356.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.68.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total value of $4,352,598.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,547.20. This trade represents a 47.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $6,759,745. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $231.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 113.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

