Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,396.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,813,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fulton Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,626,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after buying an additional 1,676,495 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,069,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $17,263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 914.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 277,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

