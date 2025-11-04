GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $13.45 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $283.72 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,442 shares of company stock valued at $51,200,307. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.