Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPOR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.70 and a 12 month high of $210.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gulfport Energy ( NYSE:GPOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The business had revenue of $298.62 million during the quarter.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Gulfport Energy from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at $735,692.16. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

