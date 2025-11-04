GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,578,937 shares of company stock valued at $641,069,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $206.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

