Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,536 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

